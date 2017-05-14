2017 Fantasy Football: Baltimore Ravens Team Outlook

Senior Fantasy Football Expert Shawn Childs goes in-depth covering every Fantasy aspect of the 2017 Baltimore Ravens! Profiled players include Joe Flacco, Kenneth Dixon, Danny Woodhead, Terrance West, and Javorius Allen.

Baltimore Ravens

After a great five year run from 2008 to 2012 where the Ravens made the playoffs in all five seasons, capped off by a Super Bowl title in 2012, Baltimore has missed the playoffs in three of the last four years. In each of their failed seasons over this period, they struggled to score points (2013 – 320, 2015 – 328, and 2016 – 343). John Harbaugh returns for his 10th season as head coach for the Ravens. He has an 85-59 record with six playoff berths and one Super Bowl title. Marty Mornhinweg took over the offensive coordinator job mid-season in 2016. He's held a similar position in the NFL with the 49ers, Eagles, and Jets. His one chance at being a head coach led to a 5-27 record in 2001 and 2002 with the Detroit Lions. Over the last three seasons, Baltimore finished 6th, 24th, and 8th in points allowed while being consistent in yards allowed (8th, 8th, and 7th) during this span. Dean Peas has been the Ravens' defensive coordinator since 2012 while being an essential part of their 2012 Super Bowl victory. His best success running the defense for Baltimore came in 2014 (6th in points allowed and 8th in yards allowed). Pees has 12 years of NFL coaching experience.

Free Agency

The best player added in the offseason was S Tony Jefferson who offered plus value for his position in 2016 with the Cardinals. CB Brandon Carr will take over at one of the CB positions after being a neutral player at his position with the Cowboys. The Ravens are hoping to get another production season out of Danny Woodhead in the passing game.

WR Steve Smith retired while WR Kamar Aiken was sent packing. They lost three players from their offensive line. C Jeremy Zuttah was traded to San Fran after a successful career in all areas for the Ravens. Their best offensive lineman (Ricky Wagner) in 2016 signed with the Lions. Ricky struggled through some injuries over the previous two seasons. G Vladimir Ducasse struggled in 2016, so a move to the Bills won't be a huge factor.

DT Timmy Jernigan was traded to the Eagles. Over his first three years in the league, Timmy has 13 sacks while playing well in run support. DE Lawrence Guy signed with the Patriots after being a neutral rotational player in 2016. CB Jerraud Powers, CB Shareece Wright, and DE Elvis Dumervil were released after playing poorly last year.

Draft

Baltimore is all about improving their offensive line and defense in the 2017 draft. They selected G Nico Siragusa and G Jermaine Eluemunor in the 4th and 5th round. Nico has a nice combination of strength and athletic ability with some short area quickness for his size. Siragusa looks to have a limited blocking window while needing to add more fight to his game at the point of attack. Eluemunor has plus strength with enough quickness to defend outside his range in pass protection. His motor and endurance grades well, but his attacking style can work against him at the time. Jermaine needs to focus on controlling his small piece of real estate on the field rather than making a false move by attacking his opponent.

In the first round, Baltimore took CB Marlon Humphrey. He has plus speed and quickness, but he relies on this edge too much when beaten early in the pass pattern. Marlon will need to Improve his technique in route coverage in the pros where his mistakes will lead to big plays. Humphrey does physical while offering value in press coverage. Great athletic player with high upside with plenty of work to do.

With their second pick, the Ravens invested in LB Tyus Bowser who posted multiple wins in the skills competition at the 2017 NFL combine. Tyus has an attacking style that relies more on his ability than his technique. Bowser needs to improve his overall game to offer a high level of consistency plus add bulk to beat offensive lineman at the point of attack. Pass rushing style while needing to understand his role when defending the run. His change of direction will help him in pass coverage.

DE Chris Wormley and LB Tim Williams were drafted in the third round. Wormley has the talent to offer an edge in the pass rush and against the run, but his missing link is the first step and explosiveness to make a high level in the NFL. Chris will be a solid pro with an edge in the right matchups. Williams appears to be a one-dimensional pass rusher who will need to add some upper body strength to maintain his edge in power in the NFL. His attacking style hurts him in the run game while lacking the vision to defend counter plays.

The Ravens took a flier on S Chuck Clark in the sixth round. His best plays will come defending the run while attacking the line of scrimmage. He struggled when asked to make change of direction moves in pass coverage. Clark will read the QBs eyes well in coverage, which works in college. The top QBs in the NFL will use that to their advantage leading to some easy TDs.

Offensive Line

Baltimore ranked 28th in the NFL in rushing yards (1463) in 2016 with 10 TDs. They gained 4.0 yards per rush while attempting only 22.9 rushes per game (30th). The Ravens finished with 41 runs of 10 yards or more and 38 rushes leading to negative yards.

Surprisingly, Baltimore attempted the most passes (679) in the NFL last year, but they gained only 6.4 yards per pass attempts with 20 TDs and 16 Ints. Their offensive line allowed 33 sacks and 77 QB hits. The Ravens completed only 440 passes for 20 yards or more.

LT Ronnie Stanley played well in his rookie season after being drafted sixth overall in the 2016 draft. Stanley who has exceptional quickness with his feet leading to an edge in pass blocking. He needs to add more upper body strength to help maintain his ground against power rushers. His game will also offer more value in run blocking with more overall development. Based on his success last year, Ronnie has a bright future in the NFL.

LG Alex Lewis started the first eight games last year after Baltimore drafted him in the fourth round in 2016. An ankle injury cost him almost the rest of the season. Overall, Alex was a liability in his first season in the league. Lewis will offer a physical presence with solid technique. His best value will come in pass protection even with questionable quickness with his foot speed. His upside as run blocker is limited due to his overall speed.

C John Urschel isn't a lock to start in 2017. The Ravens selected him in the fifth round in 2014. He's played in 40 games over the last three seasons. His biggest competition will come from Ryan Jensen who's only played in 19 games since being drafted in the 6th round in 2013. This position looks to be a weakness this year.

RG Marshall Yanda has a long winning resume with Baltimore. He's been one of the top run and pass blocking guards in the league over the last couple of seasons. Baltimore drafted him in the 3rd round in 2007. Yanda had surgery in the offseason to repair a torn labrum.

RT James Hurst was a liability in his limited playing time in 2016. He started only three games leading to weakness in all areas. The Ravens don't have a ton of this position so the starter could come from multiple options.

This line has two players with above league average skills plus two extremely weak options. The fifth player would grade as a negative option as well. Overall, this is a below par offensive line.

Offensive Schedule

The above data shows the strength of schedule as far as rushing attempts (RATT), rushing yards (YDS), yards per attempt rushing (YA), rushing TDs touchdowns (TDs), completions (COMP), passing attempts (PATT), passing yards (YDS), yards per attempt passing (YA), and passing TDs (TDS).

This information is based on 2016, which will work as our starting point for 2017. We'll look at all the changes on offense on each team in the NFL plus the upgrades and downgrades on each team on the defensive side. We'll update this table when we finish the research on all 32 teams.

2016 LG Average = the league average of all stats from all 32 teams in 2016.

2016 Results = this is the results for each team in the NFL last year.

2016 Adjustment is based on the 2016 league average and the 2016 results for each team, this number will show if each team is above or below the league average in each stat and the basis for strength of schedule.

Baltimore has three plus matchups for their rushing options (CLE X 2 and MIA). It looks like the have four below par games (PIT X 2, GB, and TEN).

Their schedule in the passing game is below average with three bad matchups (JAX, MIN, and HOU). They only have two matchups that appear to offer upside for their passing game (IND and TEN).

Offense

The Ravens struggled to run the ball last year plus game score led to a ton of pass attempts. The lack of talent and explosiveness at wide receiver was a factor as well. This offense remains a station to station type team with erratic play in the passing game.

Defensive Schedule

The Ravens' defense will face two teams with weak rushing offenses (MIN and DET) and one team with strength running the ball (TEN). The rest of the schedule defending run looks to be about league average.

Their season starts with six below par passing offenses over the first 12 games of the season plus another one late in the season. Baltimore will face three teams with some upside passing the ball over the last five weeks of the season.

Defense

Baltimore finished 5th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (1430) in 2016 with 10 TDs. They only allowed four runs over 20 yards with teams attempting 24 rushes per game.

They ended up 9th in passing yards allowed (3724) with receivers catching 28 TDs. Their defense had 18 Ints and 31 sacks.

DT Brandon Williams is a three-year starter with his best value coming in run support. Over 55 games in the NFL, Brandon has 4.5 sacks. Overall, he grades as a league average player at his position. All their options at defensive end look to offer no real upside with minimal sack production. The defensive line of this team is well below the best teams in the league.

LB Terrell Suggs continues to be the best player rushing the QB even at the age of 34. Last year he played through a biceps issue that required surgery after the season. Terrell finished 2016 with eight sacks. LB C.J. Mosley played his best ball in his rookie season in 2014 after getting drafted in the first round. Last season he didn't record a sack in 14 games while battling a hamstring and a calf issue. His game does offer an edge at his position with more upside if he gets to the quarterback. The Ravens have three linebackers drafted in the second and third round over the last two seasons – Kamalei Correa, Tyus Bowser, and Tim Williams.

S Tony Jefferson was one of the better players in the league at his position in 2016. He'll add solid value in run support while chipping in with an occasional sack. His season ended last year with an MCL issue that didn't require surgery. Both Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr should be league average players at cornerback. S Eric Weddle will add plenty of tackles with high value defending passes. Last year he finished as one of the best safeties in the league. He had his best season with Baltimore since 2011.

The Ravens should play well in the second and third levels of their defense, but they look to be in transition at the linebacker position apart from Mosley. I don't expect a ton of impact on the defensive line. They will bully weaker teams, so they will have matchup Fantasy value. The key to their improvement in 2017 with be an improved pass rush, which may come from their defensive scheme.

QB Joe Flacco, BAL - Quality Backup

Joe had his best opportunity of his career to pass the ball in 2016. He set a career high in completions (436), passing attempts (672), and passing yards (4317). His completion rate (64.9) was a career best as well with three straight yards of improvement. On the negative side, Flacco only threw 20 TDs with a huge weakness in his yards per pass attempt (6.4). The Ravens completed 228 passes to the RB and TE position with both positions gaining short yards per catch (RB - 6.1 and TE - 8.5). This season he'll lose his best receiver with the retirement of Steve Smith. I don't see enough upside in talent at WR to produce growth in TDs plus the stagnant options remain at RB and TE. This team needs to be more balanced on offense with better play on the defensive side of the ball. I expect him to fall short of 4000 yards passing with league average passing TDs at best.

RB Kenneth Dixon, BAL - Super Sleeper (high risk/potential)

Over four seasons at Louisiana Tech, Dixon rushed for 4483 yards with 72 rushing TDs while also catching 87 passes for 969 yards with another 15 TDs. His value in the passing game blossom in his junior and senior seasons (63/849/13). Kenneth will add explosiveness to the Ravens' offense will some HR ability if he breaks through to the second level of the defense. His ability to catch is a plus while doing damage in the deep passing game as well. His biggest risk will come in his ball security (13 fumbles in college) with questionable value in pass protection. In his first season in the NFL, Dixon had 88 rushes for 382 yards and two TDs plus 30 catches for 162 yards and a TD. Kenneth only averaged 5.4 yards per catch. He's the future in the Ravens' backfield, but he needs to improve as a pass catcher. This season he'll miss the first four games of the season.

RB Danny Woodhead, BAL - Over the Hill (decreased production)

The Ravens signed Woodhead in the offseason to help cover the loss of Kenneth Dixon. Danny tore his right ACL in in Week 2 in 2016 that required surgery. His recovery should put him on track to be ready for the start of the season. He'll start the year at age 33, so his game could easily lose a step. He had 76 catches in 2013 and 80 in 2015 plus Baltimore is more than willing to throw the ball to the RB position (118/756/2 on 156 targets in 2016). I'd love to think he'll catch 50+ balls, but Woodhead has a lot to prove plus Baltimore won't create a lot of room for him in the short passing game. I'm only his interested if his price point is just about free. A Fantasy owner won't make a living investing in 33-year-old RBs coming off a major injury.

RB Terrance West, BAL - Quality Backup

After struggling to get an opportunity in 2015, West emerged as the Ravens lead back last year. His best area of growth came in the passing game (34/236/1 on 45 targets) after offering minimal value in this area over his first two years in the league (15/85). West set a career high in rushing attempts (193), rushing yards (774), and rushing TDs (5). Last year Terrance best out Javorius Allen for the early carries and the same should be expected in 2017, but the Ravens did add Danny Woodhead to play on third down plus steal some early down action. Last season RBs had 339 carries on Baltimore, which led to West getting 56.9 percent of the RB rushes. The Ravens should run the ball more this year, but their offensive line won't blow open many big holes. With a slight upgrade in overall chances, Terrance should see about 225 touches this year for 900+ yards and a handful of TDs. His best threat for playing time may come from Kenneth Dixon who was suspended for four games due failing a drug test.

RB Javorius Allen, BAL - Dynasty Only

Over the last seven games of the 2015 season, Allen had 132 touches (19 per game) which led to 588 yards (84 per game) with two TDs and 37 catches. His highlight game came in Week 13 against the Dolphins (170 combined yards with a TD and 12 catches). Javorius only gained 3.8 yards per rush while the Ravens' running backs averaged 3.96 yards per rush that season. In 2016, Baltimore parked him in the doghouse leading to only 12 touches for 49 yards with three catches. This season he has a lot to prove, but a slow recovery by Woodhead and a four-game suspension to Kenneth Dixon may be just enough window to get him off the bench to prove his value. Only a flier while needing to improve in pass protection.