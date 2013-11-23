Vikings RB Adrian Peterson finally practices, plans to play Sunday

After a week with very little practice and a lot conversation over his groin injury, Vikings running back Adrian Peterson said Friday that "nothing has changed" -- he plans to play per usual in Week 12 against the Packers. Peterson went through limited practice Friday after missing the week's earlier sessions and is listed as questionable.

Fantasy Analysis:



Peterson's owners should cover themselves for this week by adding Toby Gerhart just in case Peterson falls victim to a Calvin Johnson-like surprising Sunday inactive. But I guess there's no harm in taking him at his word, and Peterson is of course a must-start. While Peterson's numbers of late certainly haven't been what we are used to -- he has one 100-yard outing since Week 4 -- he's liable to put up a big game at any moment. Green Bay's run defense is average.