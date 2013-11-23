Raiders rule out WR Denarius Moore, RB Darren McFadden

The Raiders will try to win Sunday's game with Matt McGloin , Rashad Jennings , and Rod Streater as their offensive leaders. Just as they drew it up in the preseason, right?

Oakland will be without running back Darren McFadden for the third consecutive game due to his pulled hamstring. He will be joined on the sidelines by wide receiver Denarius Moore , who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 11. The team has not presented specifics on his injury, but Moore didn't practice at all this week.

Fantasy Analysis:



Jennings' numbers the past three weeks have made him a solid start, but he is nearing must-start territory this week against a Titans defense that has been absolutely ripped apart by lead running backs over the past six games. In that time, the Titans have allowed running backs to score 11 times.

Tennessee's pass defense is much stronger -- they have allowed just one passing score since Week 4 -- so McGloin is off the radar, and Streater is only a desperation WR3.