Colts RB Trent Richardson will be a game-time decision due to calf injury

And then there's this from the "Does It Really Matter?" files. Colts running back Trent Richardson has a calf injury that limited him during Thursday's and Friday's practices and has him listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Fantasy Analysis:



The Colts' coaches keep standing by the man for whom they traded a first-round pick and saying they will continue to give him a significant amount of work, but they may not have a choice this week if Richardson isn't healthy. Making matters worse -- oh, they can get worse -- the Cardinals have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs and hasn't allowed any RB to top 60 yards since Week 7. At this point, 60 yards is a breakout for Richardson. He hasn't scored or reached 60 rushing yards since Week 4. He should be on your bench or dropped while Donald Brown is only a low-end flex, assuming Richardson is active.