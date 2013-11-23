Redskins TE Jordan Reed looking unlikely to play Monday

Wes Welker has passed his tests following a Week 11 concussion and looks set to play. But things are not looking up for Redskins tight end Jordan Reed , coming off his own concussion from last week, even with an extra day to recover. Reed has yet to be cleared to even practice and looks unlikely to suit up against the 49ers on Monday night after missing three days of practice. His status will be updated Saturday. If Reed can't go, tight end Fred Davis will be active for the first time since Week 6

Fantasy Analysis:



Davis is an athletic player but he has completely fallen out of in Washington, and that came even before Reed established himself as a consistent offensive threat. The takeaway here is that Pierre Garcon is the only Redskins receiver you should care about this week. It's a tough matchup against a San Fran defense that has allowed only five WR touchdowns this season, but he is still a WR2 at least. I have a feeling that this will be a scary-bad performance from the Redskins' offense.