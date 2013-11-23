Giants WR Hakeem Nicks expected to play versus Cowboys

When Hakeem Nicks isn't playing football, his second favorite hobby seems to be missing practice time due to injury. Nicks didn't practice on Wednesday with an abdomen injury, but he returned to the field on Thursday and Friday, and he is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys. He is officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

Fantasy Analysis:



Nicks should have been warming your bench for a while seeing as he hasn't topped 70 yards since Week 5. And he has yet to score this season, which is just odd. But perhaps that changes this week against a Dallas defense that was getting eviscerated by Drew Brees and Co. the last time we saw it. The matchup and the possibility of a shootout puts Nicks into the WR3 conversation, but nothing more. He's a gut-feel play.