Lions RB Joique Bell, WR Nate Burleson on track for Week 12

The Buccaneers' defense will surely be focused on trying to limit Calvin Johnson and Reggie Bush as much as possible Sunday. But they also need to keep whatever attention they have left on a couple of Detroit's secondary offensive weapons. Running back Joique Bell and Nate Burleson are expected to be active this weekend.

Bell is listed as questionable because of a foot injury he sustained last week, but he is expected to suit up after practicing Thursday and Friday. Burleson is ready to play in his first game since Week 3 and since breaking his forearm in a car accident. He is listed as probable.

Fantasy Analysis:



Secondary wideouts such as Harry Douglas and Rishard Matthews have had their way with the Bucs recently. Burleson is certainly in the right offense to join the party, but I am a little gun-shy about putting him into my lineup right away after two months off. He is a low-end WR3/flex.

Bell had one of his most productive games in Week 11, but as long as Reggie Bush doesn't fumble, Bell won't see increased playing time. Tampa Bay has allowed only two RB rushing scores and has an above-average run-stopping unit. Bell is a flex option at best, even in PPR leagues.