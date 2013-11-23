No timetable for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' return

Unfortunately for Packers fans, the odds of quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing on Thanksgiving versus the Lions are diminishing. When head coach Mike McCarthy was asked Friday for an update on Rodgers and a possible return date, McCarthy said, "I don't have a timetable for you." Rodgers fractured his left collarbone on Nov. 4, and quarterback Scott Tolzien will get his second career start Sunday against the Vikings.

Fantasy Analysis:



Rodgers was initially expected to miss 3-6 weeks because of the injury. He hasn't even reached the three-week mark yet, so it should come as no surprise that he probably won't be available for the Thanksgiving game five days from now. Tolzien has thrown five interceptions and just one touchdown in less than two full games, but he has also thrown for 619 yards. More importantly, he has keep Jordy Nelson and Jarrett Boykin very relevant. Nelson is a must-start, and Boykin a great WR3 against a Vikings defense that has permitted the 11th-most fantasy points to WRs. Heck, if you are in a bye-week bind or a two-quarterback league, Tolzien is worth a try. Minnesota has allowed multiple touchdown passes in four consecutive games.