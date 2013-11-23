 Browns TE Jordan Cameron puts blame on himself for recent struggles
Facebook | Twitter | RSS | Podcast | eNewsletter | Contact Us
Log in
2017 Fantasy Football Rankings QB  |  RB  |  WR  |  TE  |  K  |  DEF  |  Overall 

Draft Preparation
Features
 
Toolbox Rankings
Football Home
Mock Draft Simulator
2017 Fantasy Football Rankings
Cheatsheet(Printable)
2017 Top 200 Rankings Overall
2017 Dynasty Rankings
2017 Auction Values
2017 Average Draft Position
Customized Rankings
2017 NFL Rookies Rankings
Depth Charts
Toolbox Analysis
Expert Picks
2017 Sleepers
2017 Deep Sleepers
2017 Busts
2017 Studs
2017 Gambles
2017 Safe Picks
2017 Handcuffs
Ideal Bye Week Handcuffs
Quarterback By Committee Pairs
2017 Defense By Committee
2017 NFL Team Outlooks
Scout's 2017 Breakout Player of the Year
2017 Running Back Handcuffs
Dynasty Archive
Player & Team Information
Player Profiles
2017 Contract Year Players
2017 NFL Player Movement
2017 NFL Free Agents
Running Backs Age 29+
Overused Running Backs
3rd Year Wide Receivers
Strong Finishers
Quality Games
Quality Backups
2017 Player Bye Week Pairings
Draft Preparation Tools
2017 Strength of Schedule
Mock Draft Simulator
Expert Mock Draft Results
NFL Bye Weeks
Preseason PRO
Team Pages
 
AFC Team Pages
East North South West
NFC Team Pages
East North South West
FANTASY FOOTBALL UNIVERSITY
 
Preseason PRO
What is Fantasy Football?
How to Play Fantasy Football
Classic Draft Tips
Auction League Draft Tips
Draft Order Generator
Fantasy Football Team Names
Fantasy Football Dictionary
Football Terminology
Injury Dictionary
Play Our games
Weekly Game
Preparation
Features
 
Weekly Updates
DK ScoutScores ($)
FD ScoutScores ($)
Depth Charts
Points Allowed
Targets
Game Previews
Matchup Analyzer
Top Player Adds
Top Player Drops
Year to Date Fantasy Points
Injury Reports
Head to Head Stats
2017 Strength of Schedule
2017 NFL Schedule
NFL Bye Weeks
Podcasts
 
Podcast Home
Daily Dr. Roto
BFD w/ Joe & Terp
Fantasy Exec
Dynasty Trade Calc
Red vs Blue
FFToolbox

Browns TE Jordan Cameron puts blame on himself for recent struggles

By , Saturday, November 23, 2013 6:20:38 PM EST

Jordan Cameron has taken quite a tumble since being considered among the elite fantasy tight ends, and it's come in coordination with quarterback Jason Campbell being inserted as a starter. Cameron hasn't scored since Week 7, and his longest catch in the past two games was 8 yards. In three games with Campbell as the starter, Cameron has averaged just 38 yards per game on 11 total catches. Although Cameron did mention "some chemistry things here and there" as being part of the problem, he puts most of the blame on himself.
"I need to speed things up and I need to find a way to get open," Cameron said Friday. "I need to try to get in there and do more. I need to step up and make plays and do whatever I can to help this team. ... I've got to work on releases and find ways to get in the seam or get on the outside a little bit more. It's but it's just a matter of seeing the look and adjusting to it and trying to get open any way I can.''

Fantasy Analysis:

Cameron caught six of his seven targets last week but only for a laughable 29 yards. Campbell just doesn't look to Cameron down the field at all, and he seems to be a last-ditch option on some pass plays. Other tight ends such as Coby Fleener and Delanie Walker have been more productive and have great matchups this weekend. I would start either of those guys and about 10 other tight ends over Cameron this week. Hopefully you sold him before he fell on hard times.

Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer

FFToolbox is now ScoutFantasy.com. Become a Scout Member today to get access to the best fantasy players in the world!

1 Comment | Add Yours
View: Oldest to Newest

Same old reason why u usually don't start Cleveland skill players.....lack of skill at the QB position. Hopefully that'll change next year. Go Browns!!!

Posted by:
ezonedawg 11/23/13 11:59 PM

You must login in order to comment:

If you do not have an account yet, register here -- it's free

Warning: You don't have cookies enabled in your internet broswer. Without cookies, you will not be able to login. Some web browsers allow cookies to be managed on a per-site basis.



News Archive
NFL News Feed: XML Feed
Subscribe to FFToolbox NFL News and Rumors by Email




© Copyright 2017 FullTime Fantasy Sports LLC