Browns TE Jordan Cameron puts blame on himself for recent struggles

Jordan Cameron has taken quite a tumble since being considered among the elite fantasy tight ends, and it's come in coordination with quarterback Jason Campbell being inserted as a starter. Cameron hasn't scored since Week 7, and his longest catch in the past two games was 8 yards. In three games with Campbell as the starter, Cameron has averaged just 38 yards per game on 11 total catches. Although Cameron did mention "some chemistry things here and there" as being part of the problem, he puts most of the blame on himself.

"I need to speed things up and I need to find a way to get open," Cameron said Friday. "I need to try to get in there and do more. I need to step up and make plays and do whatever I can to help this team. ... I've got to work on releases and find ways to get in the seam or get on the outside a little bit more. It's but it's just a matter of seeing the look and adjusting to it and trying to get open any way I can.''

Fantasy Analysis:



Cameron caught six of his seven targets last week but only for a laughable 29 yards. Campbell just doesn't look to Cameron down the field at all, and he seems to be a last-ditch option on some pass plays. Other tight ends such as Coby Fleener and Delanie Walker have been more productive and have great matchups this weekend. I would start either of those guys and about 10 other tight ends over Cameron this week. Hopefully you sold him before he fell on hard times.