Redskins TE Jordan Reed officially ruled out due to concussion

Redskins tight end Jordan Reed hasn't even been cleared to practice yet following his Week 11 concussion, so it's no shock that he was officially ruled out for Week 12 on Saturday. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to break the news. The Redskins will use tight ends Logan Paulsen and Fred Davis to pick up the slack against the 49ers on Monday night.

Fantasy Analysis:



So, Reed is out for this week. Wide receiver Leonard Hankerson is out for the season after tearing multiple knee ligaments. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon will play but is being hampered by a bad ankle. And now this Redskins pass offense, which hasn't exactly been operating like a tremendous machine, has to face a very intimidating defense. Garcon should remain in your lineup as a WR2, but this might be an otherwise ugly performance from Robert Griffin and friends. RGIII is more QB2 than QB1 this week.