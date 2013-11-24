Who's in and who's out of the early games in Week 12

It's late November, and with the fantasy playoffs closing in, getting a win has never been more important -- until next week when it will be even more important. To help you out, we'll be posting the official statuses of this morning's injured stars as soon as they are made available, which is usually about 11:30 a.m. Eastern. There aren't a lot of names to watch this morning outside of one BIG name: Adrian Peterson . We'll have the latest on him and everyone else playing in the early games.

-- Steelers WR Emmanuel Sanders is active. He left last week's game because of a foot injury, but he'll be full-go versus the Browns. With Joe Haden locking down Antonio Brown, secondary receivers have succeeded recently versus Cleveland. Sanders is a sneaky-good WR3.

-- Adrian Peterson is indeed active for today's game against the Packers. I know the big numbers haven't been there, and he's not 100 percent healthy, but you should start him without hesitation. Vikings WR Greg Jennings is also active. Despite the storyline of him going up against his former team in Green Bay, I want no part of him.

-- Jaguars WR Mike Brown is inactive due to shoulder injury. Ace Sanders will start in his place, but he is only a WR4 at best.

-- Lions RB Joique Bell and WR Nate Burleson are both active. Bell is a low-end flex unless Reggie Bush fumbles again. Burleson is a risky start in his first game since Week 3 and coming back from a broken forearm, but one with ample upside. With Darrelle Revis fixated on Calvin Johnson, Burleson could be open often. He is a sleeper WR3.

-- One note in a late game: ESPN's Adam Schefter said this morning that Giants WR Hakeem Nicks "might not be looking good" to play because of his abdomen injury. That could mean a big uptick in targets for Rueben Randle.

-- Chargers WR Keenan Allen is active. He left last week's game due to a knee injury, but he wasn't limited during the practice week and is a low-end WR2 versus the Chiefs.

-- Jets WR Santonio Holmes is active. He is a shot-in-the-dark WR3 against the Ravens.

-- Ravens WR Marlon Brown is active despite a knee injury. He has a chance to get deep on a Jets pass defense that has been getting burned often lately. But he is a low-end WR3.

-- Chargers WR Eddie Royal is active, per usual, despite being listed as questionable with his toe injury. No thanks. Wide receiver Vincent Brown is also active and is also a last-ditch option.

-- Rams RB Daryl Richardson is a heathy scratch for today's game versus the Bears. Benny Cunningham and Isaiah Pead will back up clear RB1 Zac Stacy.

-- Jaguars WR Cecil Shorts is active despite a groin injury. He was listed as probable and could have a big game against the Texans one week after he ranted about not getting enough targets. I believe in the "squeaky wheel gets the grease" theory with WRs.

-- Dolphins WR Mike Wallace is active despite a hamstring injury. There are a bunch of reasons not to play him, the Panthers' tough pass defense just being the latest.

-- Texans RB Ben Tate is nurising a handful of maladies, but he's active against the Jaguars and is a low-end RB1. The Jags have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this year.



Players who have been ruled out for Week 12 include: Denarius Moore, Darren McFadden, Jordan Reed, Aaron Rodgers, and Jay Cutler.

Fantasy Analysis:



-- Moore and McFadden are out for the Raiders, and neither practiced at all this week. Moore has a shoulder injury, and McFadden will miss his third consecutive game because of a hamstring strain. That clears the way for Rashad Jennings to get another start, and he is actually a must-start against the Titans' shoddy run defense. Without Moore, Rod Streater will likely lead in targets, but no receiver is a great play here. Tennessee has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.

-- Reed is out after he suffered a concussion in Week 11. He hasn't even been cleared to practice yet. Logan Paulsen and Fred Davis will fill in for him, but they shouldn't be on your radar against the 49ers unless you are truly desperate.

-- Scott Tolzien will get another start for the Packers as there apparently isn't a set timetable for when Rodgers will return from his fractured collarbone. At this point, he's not looking like a good bet to suit up in four days versus the Lions. Tolzien is a quality sleeper as a QB2 today. The matchup against the Vikings is very exploitable.

-- Cutler remains out due to his high-ankle sprain and groin injury. Josh McCown will make his fourth consecutive start and has played well enough to be considered as a low-end QB1 today versus the Rams.