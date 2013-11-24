 Who's in and who's out of the early games in Week 12
Facebook | Twitter | RSS | Podcast | eNewsletter | Contact Us
Log in
2017 Fantasy Football Rankings QB  |  RB  |  WR  |  TE  |  K  |  DEF  |  Overall 

Draft Preparation
Features
 
Toolbox Rankings
Football Home
Mock Draft Simulator
2017 Fantasy Football Rankings
Cheatsheet(Printable)
2017 Top 200 Rankings Overall
2017 Dynasty Rankings
2017 Auction Values
2017 Average Draft Position
Customized Rankings
2017 NFL Rookies Rankings
Depth Charts
Toolbox Analysis
Expert Picks
2017 Sleepers
2017 Deep Sleepers
2017 Busts
2017 Studs
2017 Gambles
2017 Safe Picks
2017 Handcuffs
Ideal Bye Week Handcuffs
Quarterback By Committee Pairs
2017 Defense By Committee
2017 NFL Team Outlooks
Scout's 2017 Breakout Player of the Year
2017 Running Back Handcuffs
Dynasty Archive
Player & Team Information
Player Profiles
2017 Contract Year Players
2017 NFL Player Movement
2017 NFL Free Agents
Running Backs Age 29+
Overused Running Backs
3rd Year Wide Receivers
Strong Finishers
Quality Games
Quality Backups
2017 Player Bye Week Pairings
Draft Preparation Tools
2017 Strength of Schedule
Mock Draft Simulator
Expert Mock Draft Results
NFL Bye Weeks
Preseason PRO
Team Pages
 
AFC Team Pages
East North South West
NFC Team Pages
East North South West
FANTASY FOOTBALL UNIVERSITY
 
Preseason PRO
What is Fantasy Football?
How to Play Fantasy Football
Classic Draft Tips
Auction League Draft Tips
Draft Order Generator
Fantasy Football Team Names
Fantasy Football Dictionary
Football Terminology
Injury Dictionary
Play Our games
Weekly Game
Preparation
Features
 
Weekly Updates
DK ScoutScores ($)
FD ScoutScores ($)
Depth Charts
Points Allowed
Targets
Game Previews
Matchup Analyzer
Top Player Adds
Top Player Drops
Year to Date Fantasy Points
Injury Reports
Head to Head Stats
2017 Strength of Schedule
2017 NFL Schedule
NFL Bye Weeks
Podcasts
 
Podcast Home
Daily Dr. Roto
BFD w/ Joe & Terp
Fantasy Exec
Dynasty Trade Calc
Red vs Blue
FFToolbox

Who's in and who's out of the early games in Week 12

By , Sunday, November 24, 2013 4:19:16 PM EST

It's late November, and with the fantasy playoffs closing in, getting a win has never been more important -- until next week when it will be even more important. To help you out, we'll be posting the official statuses of this morning's injured stars as soon as they are made available, which is usually about 11:30 a.m. Eastern. There aren't a lot of names to watch this morning outside of one BIG name: Adrian Peterson @AdrianPeterson. We'll have the latest on him and everyone else playing in the early games.

-- Steelers WR Emmanuel Sanders is active. He left last week's game because of a foot injury, but he'll be full-go versus the Browns. With Joe Haden locking down Antonio Brown, secondary receivers have succeeded recently versus Cleveland. Sanders is a sneaky-good WR3.
-- Adrian Peterson is indeed active for today's game against the Packers. I know the big numbers haven't been there, and he's not 100 percent healthy, but you should start him without hesitation. Vikings WR Greg Jennings @GregJennings is also active. Despite the storyline of him going up against his former team in Green Bay, I want no part of him.
-- Jaguars WR Mike Brown is inactive due to shoulder injury. Ace Sanders will start in his place, but he is only a WR4 at best.
-- Lions RB Joique Bell @JoiqueBell and WR Nate Burleson are both active. Bell is a low-end flex unless Reggie Bush fumbles again. Burleson is a risky start in his first game since Week 3 and coming back from a broken forearm, but one with ample upside. With Darrelle Revis fixated on Calvin Johnson, Burleson could be open often. He is a sleeper WR3.
-- One note in a late game: ESPN's Adam Schefter said this morning that Giants WR Hakeem Nicks "might not be looking good" to play because of his abdomen injury. That could mean a big uptick in targets for Rueben Randle.
-- Chargers WR Keenan Allen is active. He left last week's game due to a knee injury, but he wasn't limited during the practice week and is a low-end WR2 versus the Chiefs.
-- Jets WR Santonio Holmes is active. He is a shot-in-the-dark WR3 against the Ravens.
-- Ravens WR Marlon Brown is active despite a knee injury. He has a chance to get deep on a Jets pass defense that has been getting burned often lately. But he is a low-end WR3.
-- Chargers WR Eddie Royal is active, per usual, despite being listed as questionable with his toe injury. No thanks. Wide receiver Vincent Brown is also active and is also a last-ditch option.
-- Rams RB Daryl Richardson is a heathy scratch for today's game versus the Bears. Benny Cunningham and Isaiah Pead will back up clear RB1 Zac Stacy.
-- Jaguars WR Cecil Shorts is active despite a groin injury. He was listed as probable and could have a big game against the Texans one week after he ranted about not getting enough targets. I believe in the "squeaky wheel gets the grease" theory with WRs.
-- Dolphins WR Mike Wallace is active despite a hamstring injury. There are a bunch of reasons not to play him, the Panthers' tough pass defense just being the latest.
-- Texans RB Ben Tate is nurising a handful of maladies, but he's active against the Jaguars and is a low-end RB1. The Jags have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this year.

Players who have been ruled out for Week 12 include: Denarius Moore, Darren McFadden, Jordan Reed, Aaron Rodgers, and Jay Cutler.

Fantasy Analysis:

-- Moore and McFadden are out for the Raiders, and neither practiced at all this week. Moore has a shoulder injury, and McFadden will miss his third consecutive game because of a hamstring strain. That clears the way for Rashad Jennings to get another start, and he is actually a must-start against the Titans' shoddy run defense. Without Moore, Rod Streater will likely lead in targets, but no receiver is a great play here. Tennessee has allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers.
-- Reed is out after he suffered a concussion in Week 11. He hasn't even been cleared to practice yet. Logan Paulsen and Fred Davis will fill in for him, but they shouldn't be on your radar against the 49ers unless you are truly desperate.
-- Scott Tolzien will get another start for the Packers as there apparently isn't a set timetable for when Rodgers will return from his fractured collarbone. At this point, he's not looking like a good bet to suit up in four days versus the Lions. Tolzien is a quality sleeper as a QB2 today. The matchup against the Vikings is very exploitable.
-- Cutler remains out due to his high-ankle sprain and groin injury. Josh McCown will make his fourth consecutive start and has played well enough to be considered as a low-end QB1 today versus the Rams.

Source:
NFL.com

FFToolbox is now ScoutFantasy.com. Become a Scout Member today to get access to the best fantasy players in the world!

0 Comments | Add Yours

There are no comments on this article yet.

You must login in order to comment:

If you do not have an account yet, register here -- it's free

Warning: You don't have cookies enabled in your internet broswer. Without cookies, you will not be able to login. Some web browsers allow cookies to be managed on a per-site basis.



News Archive
NFL News Feed: XML Feed
Subscribe to FFToolbox NFL News and Rumors by Email




© Copyright 2017 FullTime Fantasy Sports LLC