Report: 'It's not looking good' for Broncos TE Julius Thomas to play tonight

Broncos tight end Julius Thomas is battling a knee strain and is a true game-time decision for tonight's game against the Patriots. But for those looking for clues regarding his status this morning, here's one from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport:

"Broncos expect a decision on TE Julius Thomas (knee) this morning. Still up in the air. Heard last night 'it's not looking good,'" Rapoport tweeted.

Fantasy Analysis:



My advice to Thomas' fantasy owners would be to play it safe. Go start Delanie Walker, Coby Fleener, or Garrett Graham. Thomas may play, but we don't know how much or how effective he will be. Plus, the late kickoff severely limits your options if you decide to wait on Thomas. If he can't play, Joel Dreessen, Virgil Green , and Jacob Tamme will split snaps for Denver.