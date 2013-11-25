Broncos RB Knowshon Moreno seen on crutches and in walking boot

After the Denver Broncos heartbreaking loss on Monday night, running back Knowshon Moreno was seen on crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right leg. The former University of Georgia runner carried the ball 37 times for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy Analysis:



For now, Moreno is considered questionable moving forward although his status will continuously receive updates throughout the week. The Broncos have a key game upcoming next week against their division rival Kansas City Chiefs on the road. A significant loss could cost them the AFC West's title tiebreaker, but Denver does hold a significant edge in games against their division. Moreno is a must-start if he's able to play, but there's little information out regarding his potential playing status. The rest of the depth chart is comprised of RBs Montee Ball, Ronnie Hillman and undrafted rookie C.J. Anderson.