Patriots RB Stevan Ridley disgusted with fumbles

Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was benched beyond the first quarter of New England's huge Monday night overtime win after a costly fumble. The former LSU runner has four fumbles lost in 2013, the most of any RB in the NFL. He shared harsh criticism of his carrying problems after the game. "For me, it's almost disgusting. Consecutive weeks, and personally as a player, my team deserves better. I come in, I work and bust my ass every day to come in here and not make the same mistakes. To have the same mistakes happen, there's something I've got to do different I've got to do better."

Fantasy Analysis:



You've got to admire Ridley's comments and what else can he say really? Even the best running back will cough it up on occasion, but it's become a recurring and costly problem. Ridley is having an excellent season if you exclude those turnovers though. Coming into this game, he had scored in five straight games (seven TDs) and he's averaging a healthy 4.3 yards per carry. Unfortunately, this latest game made it three straight games with a fumble lost. This could lead to big playing time increase for Shane Vereen in the short-term.