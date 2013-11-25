Chargers RB Ryan Mathews re-aggravates existing hamstring injury

San Diego Chargers running back Ryan Mathews re-aggravated an already existing hamstring injury during his Week 12 win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathews first injured his right hamstring back in Week 10 during a loss to the Denver Broncos. After a healthy two quarters on Sunday, the former Fresno State back left in the game in the third quarter and was unable to return.

Fantasy Analysis:



Mathews has been solid for most of the year. His yards per carry average rebounded nicely from a year ago (4.4 in 2013, 3.8 in 2012) and while there have been smaller injuries, he has yet to miss any significant time. The split backfield between he and Danny Woodhead has been excellent and productive. Losing Mathews now would be detrimental to any slim chance the Chargers have at sneaking into the postseason. The only other running backs on the roster are Ronnie Brown and FB LeRon McClain.