 Dolphins RB Daniel Thomas out for year with torn ligaments in left ankle
Facebook | Twitter | RSS | Podcast | eNewsletter | Contact Us
Log in
2017 Fantasy Football Rankings QB  |  RB  |  WR  |  TE  |  K  |  DEF  |  Overall 

Draft Preparation
Features
 
Toolbox Rankings
Football Home
Mock Draft Simulator
2017 Fantasy Football Rankings
Cheatsheet(Printable)
2017 Top 200 Rankings Overall
2017 Dynasty Rankings
2017 Auction Values
2017 Average Draft Position
Customized Rankings
2017 NFL Rookies Rankings
Depth Charts
Toolbox Analysis
Expert Picks
2017 Sleepers
2017 Deep Sleepers
2017 Busts
2017 Studs
2017 Gambles
2017 Safe Picks
2017 Handcuffs
Ideal Bye Week Handcuffs
Quarterback By Committee Pairs
2017 Defense By Committee
2017 NFL Team Outlooks
Scout's 2017 Breakout Player of the Year
2017 Running Back Handcuffs
Dynasty Archive
Player & Team Information
Player Profiles
2017 Contract Year Players
2017 NFL Player Movement
2017 NFL Free Agents
Running Backs Age 29+
Overused Running Backs
3rd Year Wide Receivers
Strong Finishers
Quality Games
Quality Backups
2017 Player Bye Week Pairings
Draft Preparation Tools
2017 Strength of Schedule
Mock Draft Simulator
Expert Mock Draft Results
NFL Bye Weeks
Preseason PRO
Team Pages
 
AFC Team Pages
East North South West
NFC Team Pages
East North South West
FANTASY FOOTBALL UNIVERSITY
 
Preseason PRO
What is Fantasy Football?
How to Play Fantasy Football
Classic Draft Tips
Auction League Draft Tips
Draft Order Generator
Fantasy Football Team Names
Fantasy Football Dictionary
Football Terminology
Injury Dictionary
Play Our games
Weekly Game
Preparation
Features
 
Weekly Updates
DK ScoutScores ($)
FD ScoutScores ($)
Depth Charts
Points Allowed
Targets
Game Previews
Matchup Analyzer
Top Player Adds
Top Player Drops
Year to Date Fantasy Points
Injury Reports
Head to Head Stats
2017 Strength of Schedule
2017 NFL Schedule
NFL Bye Weeks
Podcasts
 
Podcast Home
Daily Dr. Roto
BFD w/ Joe & Terp
Fantasy Exec
Dynasty Trade Calc
Red vs Blue
FFToolbox

Dolphins RB Daniel Thomas out for year with torn ligaments in left ankle

By , Monday, November 25, 2013 6:23:15 PM EST

Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas was seen sporting a walking boot on his left leg. He reportedly toreligaments in his ankle which will cause him to miss the rest of the 2013 season. The former Kansas State runner will finish the season with four games with fewer than 10 rushing yards. He continued to see significant playing time due to his excellent pass protection and short-yardage work.

Fantasy Analysis:

This injury really forces Miami to invest more playing time for Lamar Miller @millertime_6. In Thomas' absence, the Dolphins will fall back on Marcus Thigpen and rookie Mike Gillislee @mikescogilly. Their running game was already having a lot of problems and an injury only exacerbates the situation. Miami ranks 26th in rushing (85.4 ypg) and have the league's third-fewest rushing first downs. If Miller were playing better, he'd be a great RB2 in this case. Unfortunately, over his last three games, he has rushed for just 27 yards on 21 carries.

Source:
Sun-Sentinel

FFToolbox is now ScoutFantasy.com. Become a Scout Member today to get access to the best fantasy players in the world!

0 Comments | Add Yours

There are no comments on this article yet.

You must login in order to comment:

If you do not have an account yet, register here -- it's free

Warning: You don't have cookies enabled in your internet broswer. Without cookies, you will not be able to login. Some web browsers allow cookies to be managed on a per-site basis.



News Archive
NFL News Feed: XML Feed
Subscribe to FFToolbox NFL News and Rumors by Email




© Copyright 2017 FullTime Fantasy Sports LLC