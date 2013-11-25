Dolphins RB Daniel Thomas out for year with torn ligaments in left ankle

Miami Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas was seen sporting a walking boot on his left leg. He reportedly toreligaments in his ankle which will cause him to miss the rest of the 2013 season. The former Kansas State runner will finish the season with four games with fewer than 10 rushing yards. He continued to see significant playing time due to his excellent pass protection and short-yardage work.

Fantasy Analysis:



This injury really forces Miami to invest more playing time for Lamar Miller . In Thomas' absence, the Dolphins will fall back on Marcus Thigpen and rookie Mike Gillislee . Their running game was already having a lot of problems and an injury only exacerbates the situation. Miami ranks 26th in rushing (85.4 ypg) and have the league's third-fewest rushing first downs. If Miller were playing better, he'd be a great RB2 in this case. Unfortunately, over his last three games, he has rushed for just 27 yards on 21 carries.