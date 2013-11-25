 Browns QB Jason Campbell concussed
Facebook | Twitter | RSS | Podcast | eNewsletter | Contact Us
Log in
2017 Fantasy Football Rankings QB  |  RB  |  WR  |  TE  |  K  |  DEF  |  Overall 

Draft Preparation
Features
 
Toolbox Rankings
Football Home
Mock Draft Simulator
2017 Fantasy Football Rankings
Cheatsheet(Printable)
2017 Top 200 Rankings Overall
2017 Dynasty Rankings
2017 Auction Values
2017 Average Draft Position
Customized Rankings
2017 NFL Rookies Rankings
Depth Charts
Toolbox Analysis
Expert Picks
2017 Sleepers
2017 Deep Sleepers
2017 Busts
2017 Studs
2017 Gambles
2017 Safe Picks
2017 Handcuffs
Ideal Bye Week Handcuffs
Quarterback By Committee Pairs
2017 Defense By Committee
2017 NFL Team Outlooks
Scout's 2017 Breakout Player of the Year
2017 Running Back Handcuffs
Dynasty Archive
Player & Team Information
Player Profiles
2017 Contract Year Players
2017 NFL Player Movement
2017 NFL Free Agents
Running Backs Age 29+
Overused Running Backs
3rd Year Wide Receivers
Strong Finishers
Quality Games
Quality Backups
2017 Player Bye Week Pairings
Draft Preparation Tools
2017 Strength of Schedule
Mock Draft Simulator
Expert Mock Draft Results
NFL Bye Weeks
Preseason PRO
Team Pages
 
AFC Team Pages
East North South West
NFC Team Pages
East North South West
FANTASY FOOTBALL UNIVERSITY
 
Preseason PRO
What is Fantasy Football?
How to Play Fantasy Football
Classic Draft Tips
Auction League Draft Tips
Draft Order Generator
Fantasy Football Team Names
Fantasy Football Dictionary
Football Terminology
Injury Dictionary
Play Our games
Weekly Game
Preparation
Features
 
Weekly Updates
DK ScoutScores ($)
FD ScoutScores ($)
Depth Charts
Points Allowed
Targets
Game Previews
Matchup Analyzer
Top Player Adds
Top Player Drops
Year to Date Fantasy Points
Injury Reports
Head to Head Stats
2017 Strength of Schedule
2017 NFL Schedule
NFL Bye Weeks
Podcasts
 
Podcast Home
Daily Dr. Roto
BFD w/ Joe & Terp
Fantasy Exec
Dynasty Trade Calc
Red vs Blue
FFToolbox

Browns QB Jason Campbell concussed

By , Monday, November 25, 2013 6:31:03 PM EST

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without quarterback Jason Campbell next week since he was diagnosed with a concussion following Week 12's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Campbell received a blow from a blitzing cornerback William Gay and appeared to lose consciousness. Campbell isn't expected to pass the follow-up concussion protocols, but those will come throughout the week. QB Brandon Weeden @bweeden3 finished the game with with 209 yards, one TD and one INT.

Fantasy Analysis:

Weeden completed just 13 of his 30 passes, good for a 43.3 completion percentage. The jury is already out on Weeden and we should know better than to count on him in any capacity. The 30-year-old days are likely numbered in the NFL, but he'll probably be forced to play in Week 13 against the Jaguars. Even with a fantastic matchup, Weeden has no business being on anyone's radar right now. Leave him on the waiver wire for someone else to pursue. Hopefully Campbell can return as soon as possible.

Source:
Cleveland Plain Dealer

FFToolbox is now ScoutFantasy.com. Become a Scout Member today to get access to the best fantasy players in the world!

0 Comments | Add Yours

There are no comments on this article yet.

You must login in order to comment:

If you do not have an account yet, register here -- it's free

Warning: You don't have cookies enabled in your internet broswer. Without cookies, you will not be able to login. Some web browsers allow cookies to be managed on a per-site basis.



News Archive
NFL News Feed: XML Feed
Subscribe to FFToolbox NFL News and Rumors by Email




© Copyright 2017 FullTime Fantasy Sports LLC