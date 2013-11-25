Browns QB Jason Campbell concussed

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without quarterback Jason Campbell next week since he was diagnosed with a concussion following Week 12's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Campbell received a blow from a blitzing cornerback William Gay and appeared to lose consciousness. Campbell isn't expected to pass the follow-up concussion protocols, but those will come throughout the week. QB Brandon Weeden finished the game with with 209 yards, one TD and one INT.

Fantasy Analysis:



Weeden completed just 13 of his 30 passes, good for a 43.3 completion percentage. The jury is already out on Weeden and we should know better than to count on him in any capacity. The 30-year-old days are likely numbered in the NFL, but he'll probably be forced to play in Week 13 against the Jaguars. Even with a fantastic matchup, Weeden has no business being on anyone's radar right now. Leave him on the waiver wire for someone else to pursue. Hopefully Campbell can return as soon as possible.