NASCAR Picks for Quaker State 400

Track Info: Length: 1.500 miles Shape: D-shaped oval Type: Intermediate Location: Sparta, Kentucky View Average Finishes



Coming off a predictably wreck-filled race at Daytona, things should settle down a bit this weekend when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series visits Kentucky Speedway. Granted, the 1.5-mile oval has a reputation for having one of the rougher surfaces of any track, but compared to a restrictor-plate race, Saturday night's Quaker State 400 should be a walk in the park for fantasy owners.

As the newest addition to the Cup Series schedule, there isn't a ton of historical data to look at for Kentucky. This weekend's event will be just the seventh Cup race at the track, but in addition to the limited info, we can take advantage of Kentucky's layout to get an idea of who to target.

There have already been five races held at 1.5-mile ovals this season, and while these tracks aren't identical, they are similar. More importantly, there tends to be a strong correlation with how drivers perform between the mile-and-a-half tracks, and this year has been no exception.

Through the first five races at 1.5-mile tracks, five drivers have collected at least four Top 10s, and nine have logged at least three Top 10s. The bottom line is that you should be able to confidently assemble a pretty solid lineup for this weekend's race, and you shouldn't be afraid to use the top drivers in each tier.

1. Brad Keselowski, #2 Miller Lite, Team Penske [Yahoo Class A] There have been six Cup races held at Kentucky, and Keselowski has won three of them, including last year's race. He has also led 60-plus laps in five of the six races here, and he only has one finish outside the Top 10.

2. Kyle Busch, #18 M&M's, Joe Gibbs Racing [Yahoo Class A] His 5.2 average finish at Kentucky is tied for the best in the series, and Busch has a series-best four Top 5 finishes at the track, including a pair of wins. He has also led 100-plus laps here on three occasions, and he has never finished worse than 12th.

3. Martin Truex, Jr., #78 Furniture Row, Furniture Row Racing [Yahoo Class A] Truex was fighting for the win at Kentucky last year before the race turned into a fuel mileage battle, and no driver has been better at the 1.5-mile tracks this season. He has a series-leading 4.2 average finish and 536 laps led in five races at mile-and-a-half tracks, and he is the only driver who has cracked the Top 10 in all five races.

4. Kevin Harvick, #4 Jimmy Johns, Stewart-Haas Racing [Yahoo Class A] He led a race-high 128 laps at Kentucky last year before fuel strategy cost him a shot at the win. Harvick still managed his fourth Top 10 in six starts here, and he has four Top 10s in five starts at 1.5-mile ovals this season. He also has three poles at the 1.5-mile tracks, so at the very least, you should throw him on your bench for qualifying points.

5. Kyle Larson, #42 Target, Chip Ganassi Racing [Yahoo Class B] Although he hasn't had much success at Kentucky in his first three attempts, I expect that to change this weekend. Larson has been a force at the 1.5-mile tracks in 2017. He has a 9.0 average finish in five races, and he has four finishes of sixth or better, including three runner-up efforts.

6. Jimmie Johnson, #48 Lowe's/Kobalt Tools, Hendrick Motorsports [Yahoo Class A] Kentucky is one of the few tracks where Johnson has yet to win, but that doesn't mean he has struggled here. He has cracked the Top 10 in five of his six starts, leading the third-most laps of any driver. I'm probably going with either Brad Keselowski or Kyle Busch as my A-List pick, but Johnson should be a dependable alternative.

7. Matt Kenseth, #20 DeWalt, Joe Gibbs Racing [Yahoo Class A] If you are looking for a sleeper A-List play this weekend, Kenseth is your guy. His 5.2 average finish at Kentucky is tied for the best in the series, and he is the only driver who has finished in the Top 10 in all six races at the track.

8. Joey Logano, #22 Shell-Pennzoil, Team Penske [Yahoo Class A] Logano has dominated Kentucky at the XFINITY level, and the success has started to carry over to the Cup side. He has three Top 10s in four starts here with Team Penske, including a second-place run in 2015.

9. Ryan Blaney, #21 Motorcraft, Wood Brothers Racing [Yahoo Class B] He had trouble in his Kentucky debut last year, but Blaney has been coming on strong at the 1.5-mile ovals this year. He has a 13.0 average finish in five starts, and he has led a combined 231 laps in the last three races at mile-and-a-half tracks.

10. Kurt Busch, #41 Monster Energy/Haas Automation, Stewart-Haas Racing [Yahoo Class B] His 10.0 average finish at Kentucky ranks fourth in the series, and since joining Stewart-Haas Racing, Busch has finished 12th or better in three stats here. He finished a career-best fourth at the track last fall and should be one of the safest B-List plays.

11. Chase Elliott, #24 NAPA Auto Parts, Hendrick Motorsports [Yahoo Class B] After a strong start at the 1.5-mile tracks this season, Elliott was caught up in accidents at Kansas and Charlotte. He was also involved in a wreck with Ryan Blaney in his Kentucky debut last year. Despite some bad luck, he still has Top 5 upside this weekend.